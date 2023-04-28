Anthony Richardson goes fourth overall to Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft

Indianapolis had an immediate need following multiple attempts to revive franchise with veterans
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. WCJB) -After months of anticipation, Florida Gator quarterback and Gainesville native Anthony Richardson has learned where he’ll begin his pro career. Richardson went fourth overall to the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday’s round one of the 2023 NFL Draft..

Richardson becomes the 15th Gator chosen in the top 10 in the common draft era, the seventh to be selected in the top five, and the first UF quarterback picked in the top 10 since Steve Spurrier went third overall in 1967. The last Florida quarterback drafted in round one was Tim Tebow (25th) in 2010.

Richardson, who doesn’t even turn 21 year old until May 22, started 13 career games at Florida. In his lone full season as a starter, he passed for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added nine more scores on the ground and 654 yards. Beyond statistics, the 6-foot-4 Richardson possesses the arm strength, speed, and athleticism that NFL teams crave. He ran a 4.43 40-yard time at the NFL Combine.

Indianapolis had an immediate need at quarterback following multiple attempts to revive the franchise with veteran talent. The Colts are coming off a 4-12-1 season. Given their situation, Richardson could be asked to contribute as a rookie.

Richardson is also the pride of Gainesville, having played his high school football at Eastside in the shadows of The Swamp.

