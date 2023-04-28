LIVE: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes announcement on homicide investigation

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to announce an update on the death investigation of a man from Lake City.

Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City, was found in the woods near Northeast Gum Swamp Road on April 11.

“Delivering such terrible news to a family about their loved one is never easy,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim’s family as we continue to work to bring closure to this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095.

