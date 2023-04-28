Convicted Felon in Trenton arrested after being found with a loaded gun and meth

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A convicted felon was arrested in Trenton after deputies found a loaded gun and meth during a traffic stop.

Gilchrist Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Chad Walker, 47, Thursday near US 129 and Southwest 22nd Place.

Deputies saw the loaded gun on the front seat.

They learned Walker is a convicted felon with a suspended license and as a habitual felony traffic offender.

A K9 deputy found meth and two pipes in the vehicle

