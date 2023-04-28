Day three of the OBS Spring Sale nets more than $21 million

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A bay colt sold for more than $2 million during day three of the OBS Spring Sale Thursday.

The son of Gun Runner out of Perfect Wife topped the session by going for $2.2 million.

De Meric Sales of Marion County sold four horses Thursday for nearly $2.8 million.

Day three sales fell short of last year, but still totaled 158 head sold for more than $21 million.

The final day of the sale kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

