Fallen tree blocks road in city of Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials closed a road in Archer on Friday evening after a tree fell on top powerlines and into the road.

They say Southwest 170th Street was closed from State Road 41 to the railroad crossing, about a quarter of a mile north of State Road 24.

TRENDING: Photos: Hosford hit with tornado, Talquin Electric reports power outages in area

The tree was caught on communication lines which are near high voltage power lines. Crews had to wait for the utility company managing the line before they can remove the tree.

RELATED: Latest Forecast

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.