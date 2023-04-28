Fallen tree blocks road in city of Archer

Southwest 170th Street closed due to fallen tree
Southwest 170th Street closed due to fallen tree
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials closed a road in Archer on Friday evening after a tree fell on top powerlines and into the road.

They say Southwest 170th Street was closed from State Road 41 to the railroad crossing, about a quarter of a mile north of State Road 24.

The tree was caught on communication lines which are near high voltage power lines. Crews had to wait for the utility company managing the line before they can remove the tree.

