Federal prosecutors rested their case against Andrew Gillum

Federal Prosecutors have rested their case against Andrew Gillum for illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the corruption case against former Tallahassee mayor and Gainesville native Andrew Gillum and P&P communications owner Sharon Lettman-hicks.

They are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts.

Gillum’s attorneys also rested their case without calling any witnesses. Neither Gillum nor Lettman-hicks testified.

The US Attorney’s Office spent the past week and a half presenting its case that Gillum pocketed illegal campaign contributions because he had a large mortgage, was making payments on two expensive cars, and was paying private school tuition for his children.

