Federal prosecutors rested their case against Andrew Gillum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal prosecutors have rested their case in the corruption case against former Tallahassee mayor and Gainesville native Andrew Gillum and P&P communications owner Sharon Lettman-hicks.

They are charged with illegally soliciting campaign donations and routing them to their own accounts.

Gillum’s attorneys also rested their case without calling any witnesses. Neither Gillum nor Lettman-hicks testified.

The US Attorney’s Office spent the past week and a half presenting its case that Gillum pocketed illegal campaign contributions because he had a large mortgage, was making payments on two expensive cars, and was paying private school tuition for his children.

