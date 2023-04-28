Florahome woman wins new car in Honda of Gainesville giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Barbara McCoy is driving a new Honda Civic thanks to Honda of Gainesville.

Earlier this year, the dealership held their annual fantasy event to raise money for Wind-FM and K-Country’s ‘Bearathon’.

The Bearathon sells stuffed bear and duck toys raising funds to fight childhood cancer.

Everyone who bought a toy bear or duck at the event was entered into a raffle.

McCoy says this was her first time hearing about the drive.

“Well, when I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke, but I’m excited, and I love the car.”

The Bearathon raised more than $115,000 in donations this year.

TRENDING STORY: “Shoot With The Sheriff” event draws law enforcement leaders closer to their community

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.