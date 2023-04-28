Former Gainesville resident pleads guilty to terrorism charge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former resident of Gainesville is pleading guilty to a charge of terrorism.

Federal court records show Mohamed Suliman has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization in the middle east.

Prosecutors say Suliman left Gainesville in 2014 to travel to Turkey, where he tried to enter Syria illegally in an effort to join ISIS.

The agreement calls for a maximum of 15 years in prison and for Suliman to pay a fine of 250 thousand dollars.

