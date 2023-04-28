Gainesville city officials fix traffic signal at Archer Road and Southwest 91st Street
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials say they have fixed issues with a traffic light that has caused massive headaches for commuters this week.
Public Works staff, Gainesville city officials, and a contractor working for a private developer say they fixed the traffic signal at Archer Road and Southwest 91st Street.
Officials say traffic will flow better now than it has been in the past 15 months.
A final inspection is planned for this week.
