Gainesville leaders worry as GRU board bill passes State House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gainesville Regional Utility control up in the air, Gainesville city leadership worry about the possibility of dealing with a utility advisory board that they do not control.

On Thursday, House Bill 1645 passed the state house by a vote of 81-33. The bill would see GRU’s advisory board change from the city’s appointment to governor appointees. Bill Sponsor Representative Chuck Clemons claims this bill is the best way to see rates lowered and he feels its employees are not the problem.

“There are 800 people who work at GRU it’s been around since 1911. The people who work there are fabulous. What we are taking issue with is the management and the control of a big utility like that,” said Clemons.

Mayor Harvey Ward says members of the county’s legislative delegation, besides Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, have been unwilling to work with the city as they try to reduce GRU more than 1 billion dollar debt. Ward thinks GRU’s credit rating could go down.

“The uncertainties that are inherent to this legislative will make our bond rating, the folks who make those ratings, the Moody’s and Fitch, the Standard and Poor’s, will make them uncomfortable,” said Ward.

One thing that would make Rep. Hinson uncomfortable is GRU being sold.

“There has been a coordinated campaign to force the city of Gainesville to sell it’s citizen-owned utility a decade to an unknown entity for at least a decade,” said Hinson.

Rep Clemons continuously stated GRU could not be sold without a voter referendum. HB 1645 is going to the Senate’s Rules Committee before heading to the Senate floor.

