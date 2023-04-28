Gainesville man accused of exposing himself at gym

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after he was caught touching himself at a gym.

According to the arrest report, Herbert Williams, 28, was seen on video exposing his penis while walking in a gym. Authorities have redacted the location where the incident occurred citing the crime victim protections of Marsy’s Law.

On Wednesday, a woman reported she saw in the reflection on a glass door Williams touching himself. The victim got up and Williams ran.

During an interview with detectives, Williams claimed he was not exposed in the gym, however, video evidence showed him with his penis out.

He was arrested on the charged of indecent exposure and booked in the Alachua County Jail.

