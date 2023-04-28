Gov. DeSantis signs law combating religious, ethnic discrimination while in Israel

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill in Israel
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill in Israel(Governor's Office)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JERUSALEM, Israel (WCJB) - Following a reported rise in antisemitism across the country, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law while visiting Israel aimed at curbing harassment and threats. A number of incidents that occurred in North Central Florida are possibly covered under the law.

DeSantis signed HB 269 “Public Nuisances”, which makes various acts committed against religious and ethnic minorities illegal.

The law makes it illegal to distribute hateful material on private property for the purpose of intimidating the resident. Last year, a number of homes in Gainesville were littered with flyers containing antisemitic conspiracy theories.

It also defines harassing or threatening people based on a person’s wearing of any indicia relating to any religious or ethnic heritage as a hate crime.

Projecting images onto buildings without permission from the owner is illegal under the law. During the 2022 Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jacksonville, an antisemitic message that read “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected across the TIAA Bank Field.

Hate crime bill proposed after anti-semetic message displayed at Florida Georgia game

RELATED: UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

People who enter the campus of a state university for the purpose of intimidating another person must now leave when asked. A group spreading other antisemitic messages referencing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West traveled to multiple state universities. They left chalk messages on the campus of the University of Florida in February.

“Through this legislation, we are ensuring that perpetrators who commit acts of antisemitism and target religious groups or individuals will be punished,” said DeSantis.

