HCA Florida Ocala Hospital hosts donate life event

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital will host a donate life event on Friday.

They will have multiple speakers including a donor family, a trauma physician and administrator.

The goals of this event is to honor the donors, families, and recipients and educate the public on the important role of donation.

The event will start at 11 a.m.

