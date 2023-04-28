HCA Florida Ocala Hospital hosts donate life event
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital will host a donate life event on Friday.
They will have multiple speakers including a donor family, a trauma physician and administrator.
TRENDING: Ocala Police investigates apparent shooting near apartment complex in Marion County
The goals of this event is to honor the donors, families, and recipients and educate the public on the important role of donation.
The event will start at 11 a.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.