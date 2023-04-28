HCA Florida Ocala Hospital hosts donate life event

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital will host a donate life event on Friday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital will host a donate life event on Friday.

They will have multiple speakers including a donor family, a trauma physician and administrator.

TRENDING: Ocala Police investigates apparent shooting near apartment complex in Marion County

The goals of this event is to honor the donors, families, and recipients and educate the public on the important role of donation.

The event will start at 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

The Williston Animal Shelter will host their grand opening on Friday.
Williston Animal Shelter hosts their grand opening
Williston Animal Shelter hosts their grand opening
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital hosts donate life event
This is what you missed in our conversation with K-Country!
“What’s up” with K-Country 4/28