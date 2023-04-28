LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill
The President spoke at a conservation summit Tuesday
Climate activists say President broke ‘promise’ by approving the Willow Oil Project