MCSO deputies arrest man accused of abusing a child for 6 years

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A child has come forward to describe the abuse committed against her over the course of six years in Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Elledge, 37, on a number of charges including capital sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.

On Monday, the victim went to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection to report the crimes committed against her beginning in 2016 when she was just 6 years old, and ending in 2022.

She said Elledge forced her to commit various sex acts. In some incidents, he paid her $100 or less for her silence. Elledge would also text her files and video of pornography, including child pornography.

The victim’s mother, who was unaware of the abuse, noticed her daughter’s mood change and saw some concerning drawings. When she spoke to her daughter, the victim told her about the abuse.

On Wednesday, Elledge was booked into the Marion County Jail on a no bond.

