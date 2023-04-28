NCFL law enforcement join in nationwide search
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement agencies in North Central Florida are joining a nationwide search for a man wanted for attempted murder.
Deputies say 32-year-old Richard Goines Jr. is wanted for charges including attempted homicide, home invasion with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.
His most recent address was along NE 8th Court in Lake Butler.
