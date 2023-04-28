NCFL law enforcement join in nationwide search

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Law enforcement agencies in North Central Florida are joining a nationwide search for a man wanted for attempted murder.

Deputies say 32-year-old Richard Goines Jr. is wanted for charges including attempted homicide, home invasion with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery.

His most recent address was along NE 8th Court in Lake Butler.

TRENDING: UF-IFAS hosted a field day to connect fruit producers with consumers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.