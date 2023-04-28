Ocala Police investigates apparent shooting near apartment complex in Marion County
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police responded to an apparent shooting at around 9:00 Thursday evening.
Police confirmed to TV20 that they are investigating an incident in the area near the Saddleworth Green Apartment complex near the Paddock Mall.
One man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.
No other details are immediately available.
This is a developing story.
