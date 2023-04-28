Ocala Police investigates apparent shooting near apartment complex in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police responded to an apparent shooting at around 9:00 Thursday evening.

Police confirmed to TV20 that they are investigating an incident in the area near the Saddleworth Green Apartment complex near the Paddock Mall.

One man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story.

TRENDING: Gainesville leaders worry as GRU board bill passes State House

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.