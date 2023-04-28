Pickleball players came together at the Greater Gainesville Open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pickleball players game together for day one of the Greater Gainesville Open.

Players got a minimum of four games at the Alachua County Senior Center

Both men and women play singles, doubles, or mixed doubles in several age brackets and skill levels.

The tournament is sponsored by Alachua County Habitat for Humanity and runs through Sunday.

