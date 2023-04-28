Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway...
EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer
Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 13, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road
LIVE: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes announcement on homicide investigation
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes