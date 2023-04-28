Sale numbers for the month of March show jump in average sales prices in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The real estate market in Gainesville bucked the rest of the state in the month of March.

Sales numbers released Thursday by Florida Realtors shows the number of closed sales dropped significantly all over the state once again in March.

But the average sales price jumped 14% in the Gainesville market, easily the highest in the state.

Sales prices were nowhere near as high elsewhere.

