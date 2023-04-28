Santa Fe baseball team wins regular season finale over Chiefland, 2-1

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Santa Fe baseball team was looking to close out the regular season with a win versus Chiefland on Thursday. The Raiders prevailed 2-1, thanks to Dalton Dampier’s go-ahead triple in the bottom of the sixth.

It was a pitching duel for the first four innings. The Indians (13-7) would score off a RBI double out to the right field corner by Tyler Bass. Wade Gore sprinted his way to first to home to put Chiefland up, 1-0.

Santa Fe (17-8) countered with a RBI single out to center field by Angel Irizarry. Dampier scored to tie it at 1.

Dampier closed it out after two strong innings in relief, including back to back strikeouts to end the game.

