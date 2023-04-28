“Shoot With The Sheriff” event draws law enforcement leaders closer to their community

GRAHAM, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputies hosted the 8th annual “Shoot With The Sheriff” event in Graham Friday morning.

The event brought communities from all around North Central Florida together to compete in shooting related contests alongside law enforcement leaders.

TRENDING: ‘Worst I’ve seen’: Columbia County Sheriff announces murder suspect’s arrest

Sheriffs from the area say the event helps to bring law enforcement closer together.

“It’s an opportunity for sheriffs and other officials to pull together, just for that partnership,” Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler told TV20.

“So you know, whenever things do happen in an emergency, we already know how to network and wanna help one another.”

Sheriffs also say the event helps connect law enforcement to their community.

“It’s our way of giving back supporting each sheriff, cause we know we’re elected officials,” Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith told TV20. “We represent our communities and if they can’t make it themselves, they’ve got a team here, representing their communities sending their support.”

“We are voted in by the people, and the people put us into our spots, in the elected official seat, so we can give back,” Sheriff Butler told TV20. “It allows some money to be raised, so whenever that call for need comes in, for our children, for our elderly, we have some money to help them and those families.”

All the proceeds from the event went towards the Bradford Sheriff Charitable Foundation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.