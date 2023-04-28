Shooting at the Saddleworth Green in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police are on the scene of an apparent shooting.

It happened around nine o’clock.

Police confirmed to TV20 that they are investigating an incident in the area near the Saddleworth Green apartment complex near the Paddock Mall.

One man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and is expected to survive.

No other details are immediately available.

