“Touching Hearts at Home” hosts health and wellness event for seniors

Dozens of health and wellness companies worked with "Touching Hearts at Home" to giver information to seniors at the Senior Recreation Center.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Touching Hearts at home” partnered with dozens of health and wellness companies to organize the event.

Vendors were at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center to give information and brochures to attendees.

One attendee said she works with the AARP and manages programs for seniors in Gainesville.

According to Julie Szydlowski, “Whether you are staying at home and you want to stay at home, or whether you want to live in a senior community where you have health care needs met every day, it’s just very important that you take an active role and that you do planning that is necessary because things are unexpected.”

“One Blood” was also at the event with a bus so that seniors could donate blood.

Various entities affiliated with UF participated in the event, as did HCA North Florida Hospital, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

