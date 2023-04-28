“Touching Hearts at Home” hosts health and wellness event for seniors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Touching Hearts at home” partnered with dozens of health and wellness companies to organize the event.

Vendors were at the Alachua County Senior Recreation Center to give information and brochures to attendees.

One attendee said she works with the AARP and manages programs for seniors in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Florida Senate backs controversial immigration changes

According to Julie Szydlowski, “Whether you are staying at home and you want to stay at home, or whether you want to live in a senior community where you have health care needs met every day, it’s just very important that you take an active role and that you do planning that is necessary because things are unexpected.”

“One Blood” was also at the event with a bus so that seniors could donate blood.

Various entities affiliated with UF participated in the event, as did HCA North Florida Hospital, and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.