Williston Animal Shelter hosts their grand opening
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Animal Shelter will host their grand opening on Friday.
Residents can tour the new facility while they meet adoptable pets.
Williston Animal Shelter officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.
The event will take place at 1760 Southwest 18th Street in Williston.
