Williston Animal Shelter hosts their grand opening

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Animal Shelter will host their grand opening on Friday.

Residents can tour the new facility while they meet adoptable pets.

Williston Animal Shelter officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon.

The event will take place at 1760 Southwest 18th Street in Williston.

