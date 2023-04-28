‘Worst I’ve seen’: Columbia County Sheriff announces murder suspect’s arrest

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a man from Lake City.

Sheriff Mark Hunter announced the arrest of Robert Lee Jackson on a warrant in Jacksonville. He is accused of killing Shawn Waldron, 32, of Lake City.

Sheriff's office confirms Shawn Waldron, 13, of Lake City, was found dead near Gum Swamp Road (CCSO, WCJB)

The body of Waldron was found in the Osceola National Forest near Northeast Gum Swamp Road on April 11. His hands were bound and his body was burned.

Investigators identified Waldron using a tattoo and dental records because his body was too badly burned to identify visually.

“In my years here, this has probably been the worst case that I’ve ever seen,” said Hunter.

During the investigation, detectives found the victim’s phone on Northeast Buddy Avenue.

Detectives searched a home on Northeast Maxwell Glenn as a possible crime scene. They believe the body was later dumped in the forest.

The sheriff’s office expects to make additional arrests as the investigation continues. Sheriff Hunters says the incident is related to gang activity and drugs.

“The drugs that are coming into our state, and into our country. They’re not coming in by the pound anymore than are coming in by the ton. They’re coming in by the ton. And yet it is getting dumped back onto local law enforcement to have to deal with that,” said Hunter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (386)758-1095.

