62-year-old ejected from car seat during crash for not wearing a seatbelt, pronounced dead on scene

Florida Highway Patrol investigate fatal crash from Friday night(Source: Associated Press)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one dead after being ejected from their seat.

Around 7 pm on Friday, a vehicle carrying two adults and two children was driving north on US 441 approaching Northwest 95th Street.

For an unknown season, a Sedan carrying only the 62-year-old driver traveled across the grass median from the southbound lane onto the northbound lane.

TRENDING: Summerfield man sentenced to death for the murder of his family

The second vehicle crashed into the one carrying the family.

The driver of the Sedan was not wearing their seatbelt and was ejected.

The family was left with minor injuries while the Sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

