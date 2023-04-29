OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one dead after being ejected from their seat.

Around 7 pm on Friday, a vehicle carrying two adults and two children was driving north on US 441 approaching Northwest 95th Street.

For an unknown season, a Sedan carrying only the 62-year-old driver traveled across the grass median from the southbound lane onto the northbound lane.

The second vehicle crashed into the one carrying the family.

The driver of the Sedan was not wearing their seatbelt and was ejected.

The family was left with minor injuries while the Sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

