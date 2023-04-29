Boil water notice for Rainbow Lakes Estates residents

Residents of Rainbow Lakes Estates in Marion County are under a boil water notice.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Rainbow Lakes Estates in Marion County are under a boil water notice tonight.

Officials with Marion County utilities say they are working on an emergency repair of a water line.

After water testing, officials will lift the notice and notify the people affected.

