Boil water notice for Rainbow Lakes Estates residents
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of Rainbow Lakes Estates in Marion County are under a boil water notice tonight.
Officials with Marion County utilities say they are working on an emergency repair of a water line.
After water testing, officials will lift the notice and notify the people affected.
