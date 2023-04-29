Florida baseball team hits four homers, cruises past Missouri, 11-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Gator baseball team snapped a three-game SEC losing streak on Friday, hammering Missouri, 11-1 in seven innings to reach 12-7 in conference play, 33-10 overall.

Florida used the big inning to pull away from Mizzou (5-14 SEC, 24-17 overall). Tyler Shelnut and Jac Caglianone hit three-run homers in the bottom of the second inning to give UF a 6-0 lead early. Shelnut bashed his fifth homer of the season and his first since March 10, while Caglianone hit his 24th of the season to extend his NCAA lead.

Michael Robertson unloaded his first homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth, while BT Riopelle went deep for the first time in 11 games an inning later.

The early explosion was more than enough for Brandon Sproat (6-2) who pitched all seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out seven and walking one batter. Shelnut ended the game with his fourth RBI, a single in the seventh that gave the Gators a run rule victory.

Florida and Missouri get back on the field at noon on Saturday. That game was moved up in the day to avoid anticipated bad weather in the evening.

