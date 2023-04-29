“I recommend you got out because I’m gonna take this car”: Maryland man arrested for trying to steal car, passenger inside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a man for trying to steal a car outside of Wawa while a passenger was still inside the vehicle.

Around 12:10 am, the owner of the car and two friends arrived at the Wawa on University Avenue. The owner and one of the friends walked into the establishment to purchase food.

The vehicle was left unlocked with a passenger in the backseat.

Officials say the passenger noticed Michael Joseph, 24, outside the building walking towards her location. He circled the vehicle a few times before opening the driver’s door.

Joseph noticed the passenger once he was inside the vehicle and said, “I recommend you got out because I’m gonna take this car.”

As the passenger was telling Joseph to step outside, the owner of the vehicle and the friend walked out of Wawa.

They both yelled at Joseph and took a clear picture of him, officials say.

When the owner asked Joseph what he was doing, he said he was checking to see how much range the vehicle had left.

Around two hours later, officers observed Joseph return to the Wawa wearing the same outfit.

As he was handcuffed, Joseph denied ever being in the back parking lot. Even after being shown the picture, he denied the entire interaction between the passenger had occurred, officials say.

Joseph was arrested on charges of attempted theft of a vehicle.

