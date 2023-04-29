NAACP Alachua hosts banned book giveaway at 5th Avenue Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual 5th Avenue Festival is a celebration of African-American culture in Gainesville, and this year the NAACP of Alachua County is using it to send a message.

“We’re not going to go away no matter what you do in legislature,” said Kristen Cooper.

The PK Younge student held a press conference at this year’s 5th Avenue Festival in Gainesville to protest the banning of books in Florida classrooms.

She says kids are not getting the full understanding of how people before them helped set up a better future for them.

“It’s angering because you need to know the full picture of what happened in their life to shape them,” said Cooper, “who they were, why they were fighting for certain things, why they went through certain things. Their lives weren’t easy while they were paving the way for us.”

Books banned include To Kill a Mockingbird and biographies about Black leaders such as Hank Aaron and John Lewis.

Leaders at the NAACP say it is on them to make sure history does not get lost with this generation.

“Teachers work so hard in order to make sure that children are educated,” said the NAACP’s youth coordinator, Cynthia Cooper, “but if they don’t have access to what they need to teach, then it makes it very hard and sort of like a warped situation.”

“Black history is a part of American history,” said NAACP Alachua’s president, Evelyn Foxx. “We cannot be cut out of the history because we helped to build this country...Our job is to make sure that our youth has access to the books that they can’t read.”

The Alachua County NAACP will be hosting another banned book giveaway next month at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church featuring these banned books and more.

