NFL Draft Day 2: Gervon Dexter Sr. selected 53rd overall to Bears; O’Cyrus Torrence picked 59th overall to Bills

Dexter and Torrence fills in the needs in the trenches for Chicago and Buffalo
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an...
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (WCJB) - A day after Anthony Richardson was selected by the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. A pair of Gators also found their landing spots in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. was selected 53rd overall by the Chicago Bears. Dexter has a 6′6 frame and weighs at 310 pounds. Dexter Sr. is coming off a successful season where he had a career-high 55 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a interception. Bears are expected to use him as a player who will play any position on the defensive line.

Offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence is picked 59th overall by the Buffalo Bills. The All-SEC lineman started 47 games for Louisiana and Florida and a four-year starter throughout his college career. Torrence has a 6′5 frame and weighs 330 pounds. His aggressive approach at the guard position has helped him become a top-tier run blocker and disciplined as he was never called for a penalty in his senior season.

Sean Spencer on Dexter heading to Chicago

Co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer said, “Gervon is an ascending talent with an unlimited ceiling. He wants to be great and will push himself on and off the field to get there. The Bears just got a steal. Couldn’t be happier for him and his family.” NFL analysts are comparing him to Colts’ DeForest Buckner.

Rob Sale on Torrence being drafted to Buffalo

Assistant coach/offensive coordinator Rob Sale said, “Couldn’t be happier for Cybo. So proud of him. I’ve been lucky to witness his development into the player he is today and I know a lot of work and commitment has gone into it. It truly makes me proud to have been a small part of that process. Happy for him and his family, and the best is yet to come. The Bills are getting an outstanding football player and teammate in Cybo, and even a better person.”

