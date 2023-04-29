Ocala Breeders Sales’ gross sales exceed 90 million dollars on its final day

The Wavertree Stables of Marion County held their Ocala Breeders Sales Spring Sale.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wavertree Stables of Marion County consigned 16 horses on the final day of the Ocala Breeders Sales Spring Sale.

Another bay colt topped the fourth day’s bidding. A son of “Into Mischief” out of “Singing Kitty” sold for 1.3 million dollars.

Overall, the day’s sales improved over last year’s final day, raising the four-day totals to match the 2022 sales.

The gross sales of the spring sales exceeded 90 million dollars.

