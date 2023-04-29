Ocala Breeders Sales’ gross sales exceed 90 million dollars on its final day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Wavertree Stables of Marion County consigned 16 horses on the final day of the Ocala Breeders Sales Spring Sale.

Another bay colt topped the fourth day’s bidding. A son of “Into Mischief” out of “Singing Kitty” sold for 1.3 million dollars.

TRENDING: “I recommend you got out because I’m gonna take this car”: Maryland man arrested for trying to steal car, passenger inside

Overall, the day’s sales improved over last year’s final day, raising the four-day totals to match the 2022 sales.

The gross sales of the spring sales exceeded 90 million dollars.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.