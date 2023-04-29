Ocala Police Department investigating overnight stabbing death

Ocala Police Department investigates stabbing altercation that left one dead.
Ocala Police Department investigates stabbing altercation that left one dead.(MGN, OPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 12:45 am today, Ocala Police Department received a call about a stabbing that resulted in one death.

The call reported a stabbing near the 2000 block of Northwest 7th Street, officers say.

Once officials arrived at the scene, they discovered an individual who had sustained stab wounds.

62-year-old ejected from car seat during crash for not wearing a seatbelt, pronounced dead on scene

The wounded individual was transported to the hospital for treatment. They ultimately succumbed to their injuries while at the hospital.

Detectives learned that the stabbing was a result of a physical altercation. Officers say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is still ongoing.

