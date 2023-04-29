Santa Fe’s Blake Thompson signs to play college football at Minot State

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a day of celebration at Santa Fe High School, as football player Blake Thompson signed his National Letter of Intent. The defensive lineman will play for the Beavers of Minot State, a Division II program in North Dakota.

Thompson played just one season for the Raiders after transferring from Clay, where he was Clay County Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. His accolades and commitment are pretty significant considering Thompson started out as a reluctant player.

“My coaches in middle school, they’re the ones that got me excited to play,” said Thompson. “My mom, too. Every day I’d come home and be like I don’t know if I like it. She’d tell me to stick with it, and she was right.”

Minot State competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and finished 1-10 last season.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.