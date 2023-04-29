Summerfield man sentenced to death for the murder of his family

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has sentenced a man from Summerfield to death after he was convicted of murdering his wife and her children.

Today Judge Anthony Tatti sentenced 41-year-old Michael Wayne Jones on four counts of first-degree murder and life in prison for one count of second-degree murder.

He killed his wife Casei Jones in July 2019, and the four children afterward.

A jury found him guilty of the charges on January 12th.

A public defender has been appointed to help Jones appeal the sentence.

