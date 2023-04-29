Sunshine State Scholars honored during ceremony held by the State Department of Education

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - 16 North Central Florida students were recognized as NCFL Sunshine State Scholars and were honored by the State Department of Education.

The 16 students are among the top 100 11th-grade students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs in the state.

They were honored during a ceremony in Orlando by the State Department of Education.

They also got to meet with university representatives and employers that specialize in STEM fields.

Five area students also received a full-year scholarship to any of Florida’s colleges or universities.

