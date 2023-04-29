Tri-County Community Resource Center annual spring fling in Chiefland

There were more than 20 partners at the event including the child advocacy center and meridian behavioral health care(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Community Resource Center is celebrating its eighth birthday.

“The Tri-County Resource Center is here for the community, we serve all community members and help them to meet both emergency needs and those long-term needs that they may have. We’re able to do that through a lot of community connections.”

The center held its annual spring fling in Chiefland to celebrate the occasion.

The event was held with the Partnership for Strong Families, and many partners were on hand sharing information about services they provide.

The Tri-County Community Resource Center provides important services to people in Levy, Dixie and Gilchrist counties.

“We have resources available in our community and others may not be aware of them,” said the Partnership for Strong Families’ director of resource centers, Stacy Merritt. “It is just as important for our community members to learn what is available but also for our partners to see what else is out there so that they can work together to best serve those that have that need.”

There were more than 20 partners at the event including the Child Advocacy Center and Meridian Behavioral Health Care.

