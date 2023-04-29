UF lacrosse team caps off their regular season with a 17-5 blowout at Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WCJB) - The Florida lacrosse team closes the book on another regular season with a 17-5 win at Old Dominion. The (14-3) Gators finish the season with a nine-game winning streak.

The (4-13) Monarchs jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but that was the last time they would lead. Florida rallies off four straight goals including a pair from Maggi Hall and Emma LoPinto to take a 4-1 lead. Old Dominion counters with back-to-back goals to cut Florida’s lead to 1.

However, the Gator lacrosse team outscores the Monarchs, 13 to 2. LoPinto records her team leading 11th hat trick of the season scoring four times. Hall earns her seventh hat trick of the year with a trio of goals. A total of five gators scored two or more goals on the day.

Sarah Reznick protects the cage efficiently with seven saves.

The Gator lacrosse team earns the second seed as the American Athletic Conference tournament starts next week in Philadelphia, PA

