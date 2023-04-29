Walsh walks it off for the Gator softball team in 6-5 win over Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a rough few days for the Florida softball team. The (33-15) Gators have lost their last four games, it was the first time in nine years. Thanks to late inning heroics, Florida knocks off Ole Miss, 6-5.

Florida starts the night off right in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run shot by Charla Echols. It was her 10th home run of the season. The Gators took an early 2-0 lead.

However, the (29-22) Rebels scored five unanswered runs including a solo home run by Paige Smith. Ole Miss led 5-2 going into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Gators had a runner on second for Echols as she smacks a shot out to center field. Skylar Wallace scores and cuts the lead to 2.

Florida put two more on as Reagan Walsh steps up to the plate. Walsh blasts a walk-off three-run shot to the left field wall. It is Walsh’s only hit of the evening. It is her seventh home run of the season. Echols went 3 for 4, a homer and three runs batted in.

Elizabeth Hightower is given a no decision as Rylee Trilcek earns her 12th win of the year.

The series continues Saturday at noon

