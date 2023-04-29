Walsh walks it off for the Gator softball team in 6-5 win over Ole Miss

Reagan Walsh with the walkoff three run homer in the seventh inning
Reagan Walsh with her seventh home run of the year in 6-5 walkoff win
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a rough few days for the Florida softball team. The (33-15) Gators have lost their last four games, it was the first time in nine years. Thanks to late inning heroics, Florida knocks off Ole Miss, 6-5.

Florida starts the night off right in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run shot by Charla Echols. It was her 10th home run of the season. The Gators took an early 2-0 lead.

However, the (29-22) Rebels scored five unanswered runs including a solo home run by Paige Smith. Ole Miss led 5-2 going into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Gators had a runner on second for Echols as she smacks a shot out to center field. Skylar Wallace scores and cuts the lead to 2.

Florida put two more on as Reagan Walsh steps up to the plate. Walsh blasts a walk-off three-run shot to the left field wall. It is Walsh’s only hit of the evening. It is her seventh home run of the season. Echols went 3 for 4, a homer and three runs batted in.

Elizabeth Hightower is given a no decision as Rylee Trilcek earns her 12th win of the year.

The series continues Saturday at noon

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Santa Fe High School, Friday
Santa Fe’s Blake Thompson signs to play college football at Minot State
Florida baseball team hits four homers, cruises past Missouri, 11-1
