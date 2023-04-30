ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night

A total of two passengers were involved.
A total of two passengers were involved.(ACFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident with entrapped passengers last night.

Upon arrival at West Newberry Road, units found a single vehicle versus a tree wreck in the median.

The vehicle contained two passengers, one being entrapped and requiring extrication.

TRENDING: Alachua County Relay for Life ends with police chief kissing a pig

The rescue crews worked quickly to remove the entrapped passenger and provide care to the second passenger.

Both passengers were transported to local hospitals as trauma alerts.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Antwone Mathes, 29, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville man arrested after saying he has “some pills,” officers found 60 methamphetamine pills in his vehicle
An organizer estimated more than five thousand people attended the sale on Saturday alone
Thousands descend on World Equestrian Center for Super Gigantic Garage Sale
NAACP Alachua hosts banned book giveaway at 5th Avenue Festival
Low-income residents of Alachua County may qualify for scholarships to go to the Summer of...
Some Alachua County residents could qualify for scholarships