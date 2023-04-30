ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident with entrapped passengers last night.

Upon arrival at West Newberry Road, units found a single vehicle versus a tree wreck in the median.

The vehicle contained two passengers, one being entrapped and requiring extrication.

TRENDING: Alachua County Relay for Life ends with police chief kissing a pig

The rescue crews worked quickly to remove the entrapped passenger and provide care to the second passenger.

Both passengers were transported to local hospitals as trauma alerts.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.