Alachua County Relay for Life ends with police chief kissing a pig

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Relay for Life ran last night.

In addition to raising money for a good cause, runners got a pretty good show.

That’s Chief Antoine Sheppard from the high springs police department. Kissing a pig.

That was his quote-unquote reward for raising the most money by the end of the event.

Also competing in the event were Alachua Police Chief Jesse Sandusky, and Alachua City Manager Mike Deroza.

In total, more than $36,000 dollars were raised in donations during the race.

All the money made during the event will fund cancer research.

