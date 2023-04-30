Cardinals Hall of Famer, legendary broadcaster Mike Shannon dies at 83

Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Mike Shannon, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Legendary Cardinals broadcaster and two-time World Series champion Mike Shannon has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sunday.

“The St. Louis Cardinals were saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan Mike Shannon,” said Cardinals owner and chief executive officer Bill DeWitt Jr. in a news release. “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community.  On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

A multi-sport star at CBC High School in St. Louis, Thomas Michael “Mike” Shannon remains the only athlete ever to be named the Missouri High School Player of the Year for both football and basketball in the same year. He was recruited to play quarterback at the University of Missouri but left school behind in 1958 to sign a professional baseball contract with the Cardinals.

Shannon spent his entire big-league playing career with St. Louis from 1962 to 1970 and was a two-time champion as a member of the 1964 and 1967 Cardinals. Though Shannon’s playing career ended prematurely due to kidney disease, his days as an important part of the Cardinal family were just getting started. Shannon joined Jack Buck in the Cardinals radio broadcast booth for the 1972 season.

For those who weren’t around to see his playing days, the “Moon Man” became known to generations of Cardinals fans for his exuberant style on the air. Shannon retired from the KMOX broadcast after 50 years of calling games as the voice of the Cardinals.

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

