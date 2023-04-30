Gainesville man arrested after saying he has “some pills,” officers found 60 methamphetamine pills in his vehicle

Antwone Mathes, 29, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department
Antwone Mathes, 29, was arrested by Gainesville Police Department(GPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop and finding 25.6 grams of methamphetamine pills.

Late Saturday night, GPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Antwone Mathes, 29, for failing to stop when exited a parking lot.

Once Mathes stepped out of his vehicle, officers could see a clear plastic bag with a green substance.

There was a bag of cannabis that weighed 3.3 grams.

Officers asked Mathes if there was anything else in the vehicle. Mathes said there are “some pills” in his vehicle.

TRENDING: ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night

Inside the vent on the driver’s side, officers found a bag of methamphetamine pills. There were 60 individual pills that weighed 25.6 grams.

When asked where the pills came from, he stated that before this traffic stop, his friend called him to say he had left his pills in Mathes’ car.

Officers found no calls on Mathes phone.

Mathes was arrested on charges of trafficking amphetamine.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

An organizer estimated more than five thousand people attended the sale on Saturday alone
Thousands descend on World Equestrian Center for Super Gigantic Garage Sale
NAACP Alachua hosts banned book giveaway at 5th Avenue Festival
A total of two passengers were involved.
ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night
Low-income residents of Alachua County may qualify for scholarships to go to the Summer of...
Some Alachua County residents could qualify for scholarships