Gainesville man arrested after saying he has “some pills,” officers found 60 methamphetamine pills in his vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop and finding 25.6 grams of methamphetamine pills.

Late Saturday night, GPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Antwone Mathes, 29, for failing to stop when exited a parking lot.

Once Mathes stepped out of his vehicle, officers could see a clear plastic bag with a green substance.

There was a bag of cannabis that weighed 3.3 grams.

Officers asked Mathes if there was anything else in the vehicle. Mathes said there are “some pills” in his vehicle.

TRENDING: ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night

Inside the vent on the driver’s side, officers found a bag of methamphetamine pills. There were 60 individual pills that weighed 25.6 grams.

When asked where the pills came from, he stated that before this traffic stop, his friend called him to say he had left his pills in Mathes’ car.

Officers found no calls on Mathes phone.

Mathes was arrested on charges of trafficking amphetamine.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.