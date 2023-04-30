Gator baseball team earns series win after an 11-7 comeback vs Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday afternoon, the Florida baseball team found themselves in a early 4-0 hole vs Missouri. The (34-10) Gators outscores Mizzou, 11-3 in the final six innings to win another series, 11-7.

In the first three innings, the (24-18) Tigers hit two home runs by Trevor Austin and Dalton Bargo to take a four-run lead. In the bottom of the third inning, Florida tied up the score at 4 off a trio of singles including Wyatt Langford’s game-tying single to right center field. Tyler Shelnut scores.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Gator baseball team caps off their comeback as Colby Halter pops one out to left field. Josh Rivera sprints home for the go-ahead run batted in, 5-4. The Gators scores five runs in the sixth inning. Langford, Shelnut and Michael Robertson finishes the day with a combined 8 for 13 at the plate, five singles, a double and seven runs batted in.

Hurston Waldrep earns a no decision after going 4 2/3 innings pitched, surrenders four runs off six hits and four walks. Ryan Slater remains undefeated with his sixth win of the season. Brandon Neely closes it out with his eighth save of the year.

It is the Gators 16th comeback victory of the season. They have a record of 14-5 when the opponent scores first.

Jac Caglianone will be on the hill in the series finale Sunday at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.