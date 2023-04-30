Gator softball team falls in 7-2 loss vs Ole Miss

Emily Wilkie hits her sixth home run of the year in the loss
Gators 2 Ole Miss 7
Gators 2 Ole Miss 7(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team snapped a four game losing streak on Friday. On Saturday, Ole Miss returns the favor as the (33-16) Gators fall 7-2.

It was an incredibly frustrating day for the Gators offense. Florida had 12 hits and loaded the bases twice, but only scores two runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kendra Falby steps up to the plate with two runners on and smacks an RBI single out to left field, 1-0 Gators. The (28-22) Rebels counters in the fifth inning off Brooke Bernard’s three-run RBI triple to take a 3-1 lead. It was the only hit off Gator pitcher Elizabeth Hightower. It led to her afternoon ending after 4 1/3 innings.

Florida cuts the lead to one off Emily Wilkie’s solo homer to left field, but that was the last time they score. Ole Miss closes it out with a three run homer from Paige Smith off Gator reliever Rylee Trilcek.

Hightower drops to 14-10 on the season even though she rang up six batters.

The Gator softball team is looking to win the rubber match on Sunday at noon

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama

Latest News

Gator baseball team earns series win after an 11-7 comeback vs Missouri
Gators 11 Missouri 7
Gator baseball team earns series win after an 11-7 comeback vs Missouri
Gators 17 Old Dominion 5
UF lacrosse team caps off their regular season with a 17-5 blowout at Old Dominion
Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) sets up for a play during the first half of an...
NFL Draft Day 2: Gervon Dexter Sr. selected 53rd overall to Bears; O’Cyrus Torrence picked 59th overall to Bills