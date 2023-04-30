Gator softball team falls in 7-2 loss vs Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team snapped a four game losing streak on Friday. On Saturday, Ole Miss returns the favor as the (33-16) Gators fall 7-2.

It was an incredibly frustrating day for the Gators offense. Florida had 12 hits and loaded the bases twice, but only scores two runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kendra Falby steps up to the plate with two runners on and smacks an RBI single out to left field, 1-0 Gators. The (28-22) Rebels counters in the fifth inning off Brooke Bernard’s three-run RBI triple to take a 3-1 lead. It was the only hit off Gator pitcher Elizabeth Hightower. It led to her afternoon ending after 4 1/3 innings.

Florida cuts the lead to one off Emily Wilkie’s solo homer to left field, but that was the last time they score. Ole Miss closes it out with a three run homer from Paige Smith off Gator reliever Rylee Trilcek.

Hightower drops to 14-10 on the season even though she rang up six batters.

The Gator softball team is looking to win the rubber match on Sunday at noon

