Some Alachua County residents could qualify for scholarships

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Low-income residents of Alachua County may qualify for scholarships to go to summer day camps.

The “Summer of Discovery” camp at Cuscowilla Nature and Retreat Center is taking applicants now.

Low-income County residents who fall below 200% of the poverty line, children with an IEP or 504 Plan, and families who receive SNAP benefits may qualify for scholarships.

The scholarships are available through the Alachua County Children’s Trust.

The day camps are offered for eight weeks, from June 5th to July 28th.

Each week will offer a variety of activities including, archery, swimming, boating, and much more.

Weekly day camps cost $100 and campers receive breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

Bus transportation is included to and from Lincoln Middle School, campers can also be dropped off and picked up from the camp.

Registration for the scholarships can be found HERE.

