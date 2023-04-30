Thousands descend on World Equestrian Center for Super Gigantic Garage Sale

An organizer estimated more than five thousand people attended the sale on Saturday alone
An organizer estimated more than five thousand people attended the sale on Saturday alone
An organizer estimated more than five thousand people attended the sale on Saturday alone(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people poured into the world equestrian center to sift through all kinds of goodies at this year’s super gigantic garage sale.

Trading cards, jewelry, instruments, oh my!

It was all there to be found at this massive sale that attracts more than five thousand visitors.

“They’re very popular right now,” said the event’s organizer, Tom Ballantine, “attendance for these events ranges from five thousand to ten thousand people on a busy weekend.”

Ballantine runs multiple of these events across the country, and says this is one of his biggest.

“We founded this event type in Virginia and Pennsylvania as a way for local folks to make money with what’s in their garage,” said Ballantine, “put it indoors so you’re not victims of weather and all that can go into it. It’s grown into events we’re doing in 4 different states.”

More than 100 vendors set up their booths to clean out their garages and of course...

“Making money,” said Derek Levelston.

Levelston is one of those vendors, and he says the best part of selling vintage is the community around it.

“Vendors,” said Levelston, “the people that come through, you learn a lot from the people that come here. It’s kind of fun, you have a lot of stuff for sale and as long as you got a good choice of things for people, people are going talk to you.”

“The display materials here it’s like someone’s house or garage,” said Ballantine, “right? It’s a combination of antiques, stuff that they don’t want to use anymore or stuff that they’re storing in their garage but there’s some unique finds for sure.”

The WEC will hold another super gigantic garage sale later this year on October 21 and 22.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

NAACP Alachua hosts banned book giveaway at 5th Avenue Festival
A total of two passengers were involved.
ACFR investigate a vehicle versus tree crash, Saturday night
Low-income residents of Alachua County may qualify for scholarships to go to the Summer of...
Some Alachua County residents could qualify for scholarships
Some Alachua County residents could qualify for scholarships