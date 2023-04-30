Thousands descend on World Equestrian Center for Super Gigantic Garage Sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people poured into the world equestrian center to sift through all kinds of goodies at this year’s super gigantic garage sale.

Trading cards, jewelry, instruments, oh my!

It was all there to be found at this massive sale that attracts more than five thousand visitors.

“They’re very popular right now,” said the event’s organizer, Tom Ballantine, “attendance for these events ranges from five thousand to ten thousand people on a busy weekend.”

Ballantine runs multiple of these events across the country, and says this is one of his biggest.

“We founded this event type in Virginia and Pennsylvania as a way for local folks to make money with what’s in their garage,” said Ballantine, “put it indoors so you’re not victims of weather and all that can go into it. It’s grown into events we’re doing in 4 different states.”

More than 100 vendors set up their booths to clean out their garages and of course...

“Making money,” said Derek Levelston.

Levelston is one of those vendors, and he says the best part of selling vintage is the community around it.

“Vendors,” said Levelston, “the people that come through, you learn a lot from the people that come here. It’s kind of fun, you have a lot of stuff for sale and as long as you got a good choice of things for people, people are going talk to you.”

“The display materials here it’s like someone’s house or garage,” said Ballantine, “right? It’s a combination of antiques, stuff that they don’t want to use anymore or stuff that they’re storing in their garage but there’s some unique finds for sure.”

The WEC will hold another super gigantic garage sale later this year on October 21 and 22.

