Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Teen girl found dead inside submerged car in lake in Marion County
Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods searches for Tahj Brewton, 16, accused of murder
MCSO arrests 2, with another at large in connection to Ocklawaha triple homicide
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city