4th annual Duke Ellington Concert held at Cade Museum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders at the Cade Museum are celebrating the life and music of Duke Ellington.

More than 100 people crowded the museum’s lawn for the 4th annual Duke Ellington concert.

Museum staff say they started the concert in 20-20 to inspire hope during the pandemic.

The concert featured performances of his music from the 1000 Voices of Alachua County and a jazz band.

“I’m really not a music connoisseur,” said Mary Peer, “but I do like gospel and jazz together.”

“It’s a good mix of that,” chimed in her friend, Wanda Daniels.

“It’s very uplifting music,” said Peer, “you can’t help but tap your toes.”

The concert coincides with what would have been Duke’s birthday, April 29.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.